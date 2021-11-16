Billikens welcome new member to Atlantic 10 Conference

Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) celebrates after defeating Georgia Tech 71-60 in a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University and the Atlantic 10 Conference will welcome Loyola University Chicago as the 15th member of the conference.

The Atlantic 10 Conference President’s Council formally accepted the addition this afternoon.

“Welcoming Loyola University Chicago was not a difficult decision for the President’s Council, due to its similarity with our member institutions, including the value Loyola places on conducting successful athletics in harmony with a nationally recognized, broad-based educational profile,” said Saint Joseph’s University President Dr. Mark C. Reed, who serves as the chair of the A-10 Presidents Council.

Saint Louis University, a current member of the conference, welcomes an athletic program full of recent success, including two men’s volleyball national titles (2014 and 2015) and a recent trip to the NCAA March Madness Final Four.

The Billiken men’s basketball team has faced the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on 27 occasions from 1964-2007, accumulating a 14-13 record. The last meeting between the two programs came on Dec. 19, 2007, when the Billikens defeated the Ramblers 60-43.

Loyola University Chicago is set to leave the Missouri Valley Conference, which includes both Missouri State University and Southern Illinois University.

Loyola Chicago’s official membership will be active on July 1, 2022.