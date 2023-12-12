IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Hawkeye hoops phenomenon Caitlin Clark has signed another high-profile NIL (name, image and likeness) deal.

lark has signed on to Gatorade’s elite athlete roster. The deal was launched Tuesday with an inspirational online ad “You Can Too”. The spot highlights her record-setting performances and encourages girls worldwide to break her records.

Watch Caitlin’s Gatorade spot below:

“This partnership is special because not only does Gatorade fuel the best athletes in the game, but they’re also committed to leading by example and giving back, which is what I strive to do every day. I’m honored to join such an iconic brand that has some of the most elite athletes in sport on their roster and can’t wait for what’s ahead,” Clark said in a statement after the deal was announced.

The complete financial terms of the deal haven’t been released — but Gatorade has committed $22,000 to the Caitlin Clark Foundation. The goal of the foundation is to uplift and improve the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport.

Clark has already inked NIL deals with State Farm Insurance, Hy-Vee, Nike, Buick, and Topps, among others.