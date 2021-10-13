Cardinal Ritter alum Jameson Williams now on Biletnikoff award radar

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Texas A&M during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

ST. LOUIS- Six games into the 2021 season, organizers of the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the best pass catcher in college football, have taken notice of one of the most electrifying players on the field, Alabama’s Jameson Williams.

The Cardinal Ritter grad is the Crimson Tide’s leading receiver, with 27 catches for 510 yards and five touchdowns receiving, along with 2 more on special teams in his first season at Alabama after transferring from Ohio State.

Williams was added Wednesday along with Florida International’s Tyrese Chambers.

Fan voting will count as a single vote to determine ten semifinalists, three finalists and the ultimate winner.