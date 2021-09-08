Cardinal Ritter grad Jameson Williams fitting right in with Alabama football

If there are any adjustments to make leaving one powerhouse Division I football program for another, Jameson Williams is making it look easy so far.

The Cardinal Ritter grad surprised the college football world when he entered the transfer portal after playing the past two seasons at Ohio State and landed at Alabama. It meant switching sides in the National Championship game he’d just played in when the Buckeyes lost to the Crimson Tide.

Fast forward a few months and two of the players who powered the Alabama offense to the title and had left for the NFL, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, were on the sidelines watching him in the season opener against Miami, FL.

All he did was catch three balls, including one for a 94 yard touchdown.

Williams described the transition to Alabama while meeting with reporters for the first time at the school Tuesday. He makes his home debut this Saturday against Mercer.