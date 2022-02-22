COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee to an 80-61 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night.
Santiago Vescovi made 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 14 points, and Victor Bailey Jr. added 11 points for Tennessee.
Javon Pickett led Missouri with 16 points, and Kobe Brown had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Chandler paces No. 17 Tennessee in 80-61 rout of Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee to an 80-61 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night.