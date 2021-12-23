Cockburn, Plummer lead llinois past Missouri 88-63

ST. LOUIS – Kofi Cockburn scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and Illinois breezed to an 88-63 victory over Missouri on Wednesday night in the 41st edition of the Braggin’ Rights game. Alfonso Plummer pitched in with 22 points for Illinois (9-3). However, he saw his run of 35 straight made free throws — the second longest streak in Illini history — end on his third attempt against Missouri (6-6). Jarron Coleman led Missouri (6-6) with 16 points off the bench.

