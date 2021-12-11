Collins has school-record 19 assists in Billikens’ 79-68 win

ST. LOUIS — Yuri Collins set a school record with 19 assists — the most in an NCAA game this season — to go with 14 points and Saint Louis beat Boston College 79-68.

Collins broke the Saint Louis assists record set by Jim Roder versus Southern Miss during the 1986-87 season. He was 5-of-5 shooting as the sophomore collected his second career double-double. Collins’ final assist came on a length-of-the-court pass to Francis Okoro for a game-ending dunk.

Gibson Jimerson, with five 3-pointers, and Okoro scored 19 points each. Makai Ashton-Langford scored 18 points for the Eagles.

