COLUMBIA, Mo (KTVI/KPLR) — Mizzou and Kansas will meet on the men’s basketball hardwood Saturday, December 10th, Kansas athletics announced on Tuesday afternoon.

It is the second straight season the Tigers and Jayhawks are meeting. Last season, Kansas won in a 102-65 rout over Missouri in Lawrence. The 2021 meeting marked the first regular-season clash between the two teams in nine years.

The game is part of a six-contest series between KU and Mizzou that runs until 2026.