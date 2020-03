ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former Mizzou head football coach Woody Widenhofer has died. He led the Tigers from 1985 to 1988.

Mizzou fans were urged back then to, “Take a ride on Woody’s wagon.” But he finished with a record of 12 wins and 31 losses. He also coached at Vanderbilt and played linebacker for Mizzou in the 1960’s.

Coach Woody Widenhofer was 77-years-old.