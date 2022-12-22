COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s former No. 1 wide receiver has found his transfer destination.

Dominic Lovett, an East St. Louis native, announced Thursday that he is transferring to Georgia.

The rising junior led the Tigers in receiving yards and catches this past season with 56 catches and 846 yards. He also tallied three touchdowns.

Lovett’s departure places more of the receiving game on rising sophomore Luther Burden who has stated that he will be staying in Columbia for the time being.

This news comes as the Tigers face Wake Forest in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night.