How to Watch: SLU Women’s Soccer faces NCAA second-round matchup against No. 5 Rutgers

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis University Women’s Soccer team will face fifth-ranked Rutgers today at 4 p.m. in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Following an impressive overtime win over Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 tournament, the Billikens have continued their great run of form into the NCAA tournament. A dramatic 2-1 win over 17th-ranked Ole Miss solidified SLU’s spot in the Round of 32 thanks, in part, to an 88th-minute winner by Hannah Friedrich.

Now, the Billikens face their toughest test yet. Here’s what you need to know:

HOW TO FOLLOW THE GAME

Live stream: Big Ten+ (FREE).

Live updates: FOX 2 NOW WEBSITE

Twitter Updates: @DanielJEsteve

WHO TO WATCH

Hannah Friedrich (SLU): Two Goals, Three Assists in Tournament Play. Scored a school-record 15th career game-winning goal against Ole Miss in first round.

Mattyn Summers (SLU): Two Goals, Two Assists in Tournament Play.

Emily Gaebe (SLU): Leads team in goals (7) for season.

Frankie Tagliaferri (RUT): 13 Goals, seven assists this season. Named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year.

Gaby Provenzano (RUT): Provenzano leads a defense that has 12 shutouts this season. Named Big Ten Defender of the Year.

Riley Tiernan (RUT): Five Goals, 11 assists this season. Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

OTHER NOTES

SLU became the first women’s soccer team in Atlantic 10 history to win four-straight conference tournament titles.

The Billikens have won two of their last three games against nationally ranked opponents. 22-1 win over No. 17 Ole Miss 2-1 win over No. 7 Arkansas 1-0 loss to No. 16 Oklahoma State (Last season)

SLU ranks fourth nationally in corner kicks per game at 7.68 per contest.

SLU ranks 33rd nationally in goals against average at .76 per contest.