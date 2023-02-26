The up and down Illinois basketball team is down again after a 72-60 upset loss to Ohio State on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes hadn’t won a game in 56 days, but they built a 12 point halftime lead on Sunday. The Illini got the deficit down to just one point at 53-52 after Jayden Epps’ three pointer, Unlike this past Thursday when Illinois came back from an 18 point deficit to beat Northwestern, the comeback against Ohio State went the other way. Bruce Thornton lead Ohio State with 20 points and a 10-1 run after the Illini had made it a one point game. The loss knocks the Illini down in the Big Ten standings at 10-8. Illinois’ overall record now stands at 19-10.

