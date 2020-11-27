Illini win another lopsided game

The Billikens like all other schools have been affected by Covid-19. Fall sports in the Atlantic 10 have been shifted to spring. The Billikens men's basketball team is expected to be an NCAA Tournament team, so getting them back on the court is paramount. Saint Louis University features 405 student athletes. As many as 18 sports could be playing at once, so it's going to be a busy time for Billikens Athletic Director Chris May. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks it over with the SLU AD.