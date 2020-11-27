Illini win another lopsided game

Make it two straight lopsided wins for the 8th ranked Illinois Fighting Illini. On Thanksgiving, the Illini feasted on Chicago State to the tune of 97-38. Ayo Dosunmu led the way with 22 points. Four other Illini players scored in double figures, Andre Curbelo 18, Adam Miller 15, Kofi Cockburn 14 and Trent Frazier 14. The Illini opened their season with a 122-60 win over North Carolina A&t on Wednesday. They will play a third game in three days when Ohio comes to the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL to take on the Illini.