COLUMBIA, Mo. -- One Mizzou student is thousands of miles away from her Ukrainian family. She spends her time watching the news and checking in with her mom and dad, putting school on the back burner.

Irynka Hromotska is a graduate student at the University of Missouri. She came to the United States in August to study photojournalism. Her family is still in Ukraine, and instead of being scared, she said they're mad.

"This is not a conflict, this is not a crisis, this is a Russian war against Ukraine," Hromotska said.