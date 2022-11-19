ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Nate Calmese scored 20 points as Lamar beat Lindenwood 73-71 on Friday.

Calmese was 8 of 13 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) for the Cardinals (3-1). Adam Hamilton scored 11 points while going 5 of 9 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Cody Pennebaker was 4 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with nine points, while adding three steals and three blocks.

Kevin Caldwell Jr. finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Lions (1-3). Chris Childs added 17 points and six rebounds for Lindenwood. Cam Burrell also had 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.