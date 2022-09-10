Lindenwood Football earned its first win as a Division I program on Saturday

HOUSTON (KTVI/KPLR) — Lindenwood is now 1-0 as a Division I football program.

The Lions defeated Houston Baptist 21-20 on Saturday in its season opener. It was their first win as a Division I program and their first win over a Division I team since 2011.

Lindenwood trailed by eight going into the final quarter. In the last 15 minutes, the Lions scored nine points, including the game-winning punt block return for a touchdown with 28 seconds remaining.

Lindenwood will host Keiser University for the first home game of the season next Saturday (Sept. 17) at 6 PM in St. Charles.