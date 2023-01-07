SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jr. Clay scored 22 points as Tennessee State beat Lindenwood 60-57 on Saturday night.

Clay had four steals for the Tigers (10-7, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Dedric Boyd was 6-of-11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to add 14 points. Adong Makuoi was 3-of-9 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

Clay’s lay-in attempt was blocked by Lindenwood’s Cam Burrell but Makuoi came up with the loose ball and then dropped in a contested baby hook in the lane to give the Tigers a 59-57 lead with 20.6 seconds to go.

Chris Childs led the way for the Lions (7-10, 2-2) with 15 points and six rebounds. Lindenwood also got 15 points from Kevin Caldwell Jr.. In addition, Keenon Cole had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.