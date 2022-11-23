NEW YORK – Marching Mizzou takes on The Big Apple. One of Missouri’s most-storied marching bands will perform Thursday morning in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Nearly 350 members of Marching Mizzou have spent 18 months preparing for their parade debut. It will be the largest ensemble in the band’s 137-year history. Students and staff arrived in New York on Sunday night after a few flight delays.

According to a Facebook post, Marching Mizzou is leading the parade and will play an arrangement of “All I Wanna Do!,” a hit from Mizzou-made musician Sheryl Crow.

Marching Mizzou is one of 12 marching bands involved in the parade. They are not only expected to lead not only all marching bands, but the entire parade, from the traditional starting point at West 77th St. and Central Park West.

“With a more than 135-year history, Marching Mizzou has a special legacy as one of the finest and most respected university band programs in the country,” said Wesley Whatley, Creative Producer of Music and Talent for Macy’s, Inc., via a news release.

Organizers say countless rehearsals and creative fundraising efforts have helped the program work up to its parade debut. The 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on your NBC affiliate beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.

In addition to the parade, members of Marching Mizzou performed Wednesday morning during the TODAY show.