For the first time in GLVC conference history, Maryville University’s men and women both won their season ending tournaments, advancing to the NCAA Division II post season soccer tournament. The Maryville women beat Illinois-Springfield 2-1 this past Sunday to win the GLVC girls soccer tournament. The Maryville men then beat Lewis 1-0 on the same day to win their GLVC conference title. The Saints women will play at Northern Michigan on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Saints men will host Lewis again, this time in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at 1 PM.

