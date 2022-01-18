Missouri beats Ole Miss 78-53 behind 23 points from Davis

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. -- A new congressional map has received its first round of approval in the Missouri General Assembly.

After a handful of amendments were offered Tuesday afternoon, lawmakers perfected the map, which has six Republican and two Democrat district maps in an 84-60 vote.

With it being an election year, members are on a deadline to get the map approved. Missouri is one of the last states to start the redistricting process, something that has to be done every ten years.