Mizzou alum Sheryl Crow congratulates WBB team on win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Women’s Basketball beat No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night in overtime. This was the first time in program history that the Tigers had beaten a No. 1 ranked team, and the women did it with just eight available players. They were previously 0-8 against No. 1 ranked teams.

Mizzou alum and native Missourian Sheryl Crow congratulated the women on Twitter.

She said, “Way to go MIZZOU women’s basketball! Amazing game beating #1 South Carolina! You killed!!”

Lauren Hansen scored the final overtime bucket with 0.1 seconds left on the clock. The final was 70-69. Following this, the Gamecocks made a layup, but it was deemed not off in time and the Tigers completed the upset. This was both teams’ SEC opener.

This was only the seventh time an unranked team has beaten the top-ranked team, and the first since Colorado beat Stanford on Jan. 17, 2021. South Carolina had won 43 straight nonconference games.

South Carolina (12-1) was coming off its biggest comeback in school history, overcoming an 18-point deficit to beat No. 2 Stanford last Tuesday. On Thursday night, the Tigers always had an answer when the Gamecocks cut it close.

Hansen and Hayley Frank each scored 21 points, LaDazhia Williams added 12, and Mama Dembele had 11. The Gamecocks trailed by as many as six in final three minutes of regulation. No. 1 ranked teams have lost seven consecutive overtime games.

“Wins like this adon’t just happen, but it s body of work over time,” Missouri coach Robin Pingleton said. “Even though there were some players not here, we want to acknowledge them.”

Aliyah Boston scored 17 points for South Carolina. Kamilla Cardoso added 14, and Zia Cooke had 10.

“We really take a hit when she is not on the floor, 28 minutes is a lot of minutes, but not enough minutes,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “Our team can learn from this and they listen the most after losses.”

The loss snapped the longest active streak of wins against unranked opponents at 43 that was held by South Carolina. It’s also their first loss to an unranked SEC foe since 2017 which was also at Missouri.

It’s the Tigers fourth straight win and first win against a ranked opponent since 2019.