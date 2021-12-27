Mizzou basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — Mizzou men’s basketball head coach Cuonzo Martin announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Encouraging everyone to stay safe during this holiday season,” Martin tweeted Monday. “Feeling well and thankful for our athletic training staff following protocol and keeping our team healthy.”

Assistant coach Cornell Mann will serve as acting head coach, KOMU reported.

Mizzou is still scheduled to play its first SEC game of the season against Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT.