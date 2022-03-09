TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half when 12th-seeded Missouri pulled away from 13th-seeded Mississippi for a 72-60 win in the Southeastern Conference tournament opener.
Ronnie DeGray III had three 3-pointers and 14 points, all in the first half, to help the Tigers keep pace.
Missouri will take on fifth-seeded LSU in Thursday’s second round. Matthew Murrell scored 16 points and Jarkel Joiner had 13 for the Rebels, who lost their fifth straight.
Mizzou beats Ole Miss in opener of SEC tournament
