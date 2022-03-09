Mizzou beats Ole Miss in opener of SEC tournament

WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- The parents of Wentzville native and fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz now have a special gift from Capitol Hill.

During the Wentzville City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sen. Josh Hawley’s Office gave Jared Schmitz’s parents a priceless gift. It was the Congressional record that transcribed the moment Hawley demanded answers for their son Jared’s death in Afghanistan.