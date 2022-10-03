ST. LOUIS – For the first time in over ten years, Mizzou football will play in St. Louis.

Mizzou announced Monday that next season’s game against Memphis scheduled for September 23 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium will now be played at The Dome at America’s Center.

The last time Mizzou played in St. Louis was in 2019 when they beat Illinois 23-13. It was the final game of the Arch Rivalry Series. The series ran from 2002-2010, and Mizzou went 6-0.

The game against Memphis next season will kick off the Mizzou To The Lou Series in partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission. The partnership will also include hosting more Mizzou athletic events in the St. Louis area during the 2023-24 season.

“This partnership is one of the many ways Mizzou is strengthening its commitment to the Missourians we serve as our state’s flagship institution,” said University of Missouri President Mun Choi. “More than half of Mizzou alumni stay in Missouri, and St. Louis is home to the largest concentration of Tiger alumni in the world.”

“This is an incredible opportunity for fans across the state as we bring Mizzou Athletics closer to St. Louis and the surrounding areas,” Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said.

“We look forward to building on the successful events of the past and raising the bar again to create an outstanding game week experience with the support of our partners and the largest Mizzou alumni base in the world right here in St. Louis,” said Sports Commission Vice President Chris Roseman.

The St. Louis Sports Commission also plans to offer Mizzou student-athletes a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity as part of the Mizzou To The Lou Series. Student-athletes will have the chance to be ambassadors for the series by promoting the events.

More details will be announced at a later date.