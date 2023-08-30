Fans return to Faurot Field in Columbia, MO Saturday when the Missouri Tigers host Central Michigan. Fans will not be required to wear masks.

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Tigers kick off a new football season on Thursday, and one new change intends to make the experience more affordable.

Mizzou Athletics has introduced “fan-friendly” concession prices at Faurot Field this season, slashing prices for several popular food and drink options.

The reduced-price concessions include:

Cheeseburgers: $5

Hot dogs: $3

Popcorn: $2

Bottled water: $2

Bottled soda: $2

Each of these items went down two or three dollars in pricing from last year, according to Mizzou Athletics. It seems Mizzou is looking for quantity in sales by reducing the price, a similar marketing plan to one carried out by the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Mizzou Athletics has also announced the following changes to the food and stadium experience at Faurot Field this year.

Six more “grab-and-go” stands to speed up ordering

A craft beer tent in the north end zone concourse

Conecuh is the new vendor for hot dogs

Pizza is coming back to the stadium with help from Brew Pub Pizza

The athletics department will consider other changes and improvements as the season progresses.

Mizzou Football opens its new season Thursday against the South Dakota Coyotes at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets are still available to the season opener. The game can also be watched on SEC Network, ESPN+ or Fubo.