ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Sports Foundation partnered with the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation to offer a free football clinic for St. Louis youth.

Athletes between the ages of 10-13 got the chance to lace up their cleats with Mizzou legends like Jim Collins (Mizzou ’90), Howard Richards (Mizzou ’81) and 1999 Super Bowl Champion Mike Jones (Mizzou ’90). The team of coaches taught on-field skills and off-field values during a two-hour session.

Those in attendance were also surprised by one last gift, earning free tickets to the upcoming matchup between the Missouri Tigers and the Memphis Tigers, Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.