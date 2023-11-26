ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The Missouri Tiger football team finished finished the regular season ranked in the top ten for just the ninth time in program history, ensuring a bid in a new-years six bowl for the first time since the 2013 season.

Now, the Tigers await their next matchup, which won’t be decided until the conference championship weekend has concluded.

A big part of Mizzou’s success has been the trio of former St. Louis prep standouts: Quarterback Brady Cook, Running Back Cody Schrader and Wide Receiver Luther Burden III.

Cook ranks top 20 in passing yards per game across NCAA competition. Luther Burden III is among the top ten receivers in total yards this season. Schrader, however, shines above the rest, sitting second in total rushing yards in the NCAA this season.

The Tigers finished the regular season with a convincing rivalry win over Arkansas, 48-14. Current predictions suggest Missouri will be playing in the Peach Bowl against opponents ranging from Penn State, Tulane and Oregon.

The NCAA bowl season begins Dec. 16, 2023 with the Myrtle Beach Bowl among other competitions.