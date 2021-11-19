Mizzou Softball releases 2022 schedule

No. 8 Mizzou Tigers vs. UIC Flames in Game 2 of the Columbia Regional in the NCAA Tournament in Columbia, Mo. on Friday, May 21, 2021. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri Softball team released all 55 games ahead of the 2022 season this afternoon.

The Tigers, who hosted both a Regional and Super Regional round before being eliminated by James Madison University last season, will look to build on recent success. The Tigers’ last Women’s College World Series appearance came in 2011.

Mizzou will open the 2022 season at the Northern Lights Invitational in Florida on February 11-13. The Tigers’ first home game will be on March 4 before beginning SEC play on March 11 in a home matchup against Tennessee.

Postseason play will begin on May 10 when the SEC Tournament begins in Gainesville, FL.

The Tigers will host 25 of the team’s 55 games at home.

For more information, see the full schedule here.