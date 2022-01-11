Mizzou to open 2022 at home against Louisiana Tech

COLUMBIA, MO – SEPTEMBER 2: Footballs and a Missouri Tigers’ helmet rest on the field during a game between the Missouri State Bears and Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Originally scheduled to play at Middle Tennessee State in the season opener, the Missouri Tigers will now open the 2022 season at home against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Tigers will now have seven home games on their calendar and will host Louisiana Tech for the first time in program history.

“We worked hard to ensure a seventh home game,” Mizzou Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said. “It’s important to our football program, fans and local economy to have a full slate of games at Faurot Field. We look forward to welcoming Louisiana Tech to Columbia for the first time as part of a competitive home schedule which features 2021 National Champion Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.”

Mizzou and Louisiana Tech will kickoff on September 3, 2022 from Faurot Field.

2022 Schedule

September 3 vs Louisiana Tech

September 10 at Kansas State

September 17 vs Abilene Christian

September 24 at Auburn

October 1 vs Georgia – 2021 National Champions

October 8 at Florida

October 22 vs Vanderbilt

October 29 at South Carolina

November 5 vs Kentucky

November 12 at Tennessee

November 19 vs New Mexico State

November 26 vs Arkansas