ST. LOUIS – Mizzou Women’s Basketball was knocked out of the National Invitation Tournament Thursday night in the first round when they lost in overtime to Drake.

The Tigers lost 83-78 at the Mizzou Arena at 7 p.m Mizzou was off to a strong start in the first quarter. It ended with the Tigers on top 19-10. The Bulldogs caught up in the second quarter and they led at halftime 27-26. Regulation ended at 66 all.

Drake will meet fellow Missouri Valley Conference member Northern Iowa in the second round on Saturday. The Panthers beat Kansas City Thursday 75-58. Drake beat UNI twice in the regular season.

A specific location and time for the game will be announced on Friday.