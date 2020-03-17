National Letter of Intent signings for college athletes have been suspended until April 15.
The Collegiate Commissioner’s Association, which administers the letter of intent used by NCAA Division I and II athletes, says the suspension will be re-evaluated on or before April 15.
The Division I football signing period began Feb. 5 and was scheduled to end April 1. It will be extended 30 days after it resumes. Most FBS schools have filled their 2020 classes.
The Division I basketball signing period was scheduled to begin April 15 and end May 20.
National Letter of Intent signings for college athletes suspended
National Letter of Intent signings for college athletes have been suspended until April 15.