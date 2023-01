EVENSTON, IL — The Fighting Illini got all they could handle from Northwestern on Wednesday night in Evanston.

A 13-0 second half run helped the Wildcats beat Illinois 73-60.

Northwestern got to the free throw line 40 times compared to just 10 for Illinois.

The Illini have yet to win a Big 10 game falling to 0-3, and 9-5 overall. Matthew Mayer led Illinois with 17 points.