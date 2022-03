JEFFERSON CITY, MO. -- Planned Parenthood is suing the state of Missouri for trying to block Medicaid funding from going to the provider.

This lawsuit comes as no surprise to anyone inside the Capitol after Gov. Mike Parson signed an emergency budget bill three weeks ago that stopped abortion providers and their affiliates from being reimbursed through the state's Medicaid program.

"I hope they lose," said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia). "We don't want to fund Planned Parenthood, we've never had."

The lawsuit, filed in Cole County, states that prohibiting the reimbursement of Medicaid is unconstitutional and illegal. The goal is to block the Department of Social Services (DSS) from ending those reimbursements for services like birth control, cancer screenings, HIV testing, and other non-abortion care.