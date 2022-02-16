Rutgers downs No. 12 Illinois, 4th straight vs ranked team

Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell (22) drives against Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cliff Omoruyi had 15 points, 13 rebounds and a reverse alley-oop dunk in Rutgers’ game-breaking run as the Scarlet Knights beat No. 12 Illinois 70-59 for their fourth straight win over a ranked team.

The run is the longest in school history for the Scarlet Knights. The last team to win four straight against ranked teams in the regular season was Michigan State in 2019-20.

Ron Harper Jr. added 16 points and eight rebounds. Center Kofi Cockburn was the only consistent threat for Illinois, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Trent Frazier added 11 points and RJ Melendez had 10.

