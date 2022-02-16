Rutgers downs No. 12 Illinois, 4th straight vs ranked team

HAZELWOOD, Mo. -- In the market for a new job? 8th Avenue Food & Provisions is hiring. The private label food company moved its manufacturing plant from Canada to a new 250-thousand square foot facility in Hazelwood.

Charles Sargent, Plant Manager says he is building a diverse and inclusive culture at the facility.

“If you are a hardworking industrious person looking for upward mobility and a career being part of a family, this is the place for you,” said Sargent.

There are a wealth of positions available. The first 100 new hires will receive a $1,000 signing bonus. For a complete list of openings go to https://www.8ave.com