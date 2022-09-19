ST. LOUIS – Schnucks Rewards members will get in for free at Saint Louis University Men’s Soccer’s home game on Tuesday, September 27.

The Billikens will play Marquette University at Hermann Stadium at 7 p.m. When rewards members show their Schnucks Rewards app at either gate, they will get in for free.

Schnucks said, “There is no limit to the number of free entries per Schnucks Rewards app.”

Anyone who doesn’t yet have the Schnucks Rewards app, can download it ahead of the game. The app gives members two percent back on every Schnucks purchase.

SLU Men’s Soccer is 3-3 following their first Atlantic 10 game of the season on Saturday, September 17. They beat LaSalle in Philadelphia 3-1. The men play their first home A-10 game on Saturday, September 24 against VCU.

Marquette is also 3-3 on the season. They have yet to play a Big East Conference match. They will play Milwaukee on Tuesday, September 20. Then they’ll play their first Big East game against Xavier in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 24.