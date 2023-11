EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – The SIUE Men’s Soccer team will face Memphis in round one of the NCAA tournament Thursday.

To this point, the Cougars have managed an unbeaten season (16-0-3), including a championship in the inaugural OVC tournament.

Kickoff for their first round matchup will be Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.