SIUE Women’s Basketball beat SLU 63-57 after 14 lead changes

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Women’s Basketball came out on top against Saint Louis University Thursday night after 14 lead changes and eight tie scores.

The win put the Cougars at 4-4 this season and left SLU at 3-6. The final score was 63-57.

The win was secured by SIUE’s redshirt senior Gabby Nikitinaite when she hit four free throws in the final 25 seconds. Nikitinaite finished with a season-high 22 points after shooting 7 of 11 from the field.

Neither team led by more than 5 up until the Cougars pulled ahead in the final 30 seconds.

SLU sophomore Peyton Kennedy walked away Thursday with a career-high 17 points, and fellow Billiken sophomore Natalie McNeal recorded her first career double-double, with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

SLU hosts Northern Kentucky at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. SIUE hosts Illinois State at First Community Arena at The Vadalabene Center on Saturday at 1 p.m.