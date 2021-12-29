SLU basketball game against UMass postponed due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University’s men’s basketball game against UMass on Thursday has been postponed.

The Atlantic 10 Conference announced the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within SLU’s program. The game was supposed to be the conference opener for both teams.

Under its updated policy, the A-10 said it will attempt to reschedule games that cannot be played due to COVID. If a suitable date cannot be found, the game will be declared a no contest. However, if a team declines to a play on the rescheduled date, the game will be declared a forfeit.

The Billikens next scheduled game is against Richmond at Chafeitz Arena on Jan. 2.

