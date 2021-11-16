SLU heads to Memphis for unbeaten showdown

Check out how and why you shouldn't miss this matchup

ST. LOUIS — With three games under their belts, the Billikens are off to a perfect 3-0 start to the 2021-2022 season.

Now, the fun begins.

Saint Louis University (SLU) is set to face off against the undefeated and 11th-ranked team in the country — The University of Memphis Tigers.

The two programs will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. in Memphis at the FedEx Forum, home to the National Basketball Association’s Memphis Grizzlies.

SLU’s hot start has been fueled by the play of freshman guard Gibson Jimerson. The young standout averages 18.7 PPG while shooting just over 50 percent from the field.

Leading the Tigers is another freshman sensation. Emoni Bates has shown why he was the third-ranked senior in the class of 2021, according to ESPN, averaging 16 PPG, 4 REB and nearly 3 AST while shooting over 56 percent from the field.

Check out everything you need to know below:

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The game will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.

WHERE IS THE GAME?

The game will be played at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, home to the Memphis Grizzlies.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

Live Coverage: Subscription to ESPN+ (Coverage begins at 7 p.m. CT)

WHO SHOULD I LOOK OUT FOR?

Simply put, the freshman.

SLU’s Gibson Jimerson and Memphis’ Emoni Bates have both dazzled in the early parts of the season, averaging over 15 PPG while shooting over 50 percent from the field, respectively.