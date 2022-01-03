SLU MBB wins Atlantic 10 season opener 76-69 over Richmond

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball won their Atlantic 10 season opener against Richmond Sunday.

The final score of the game was 76-69. Sophomore Yuri Collins scored a career-high 24 points for the Billikens. He beat his previous record by seven points. Collins also had career highs of 10 field goals (10-of-17), three 3-pointers (3-of-5). Collins lead the game with eight assists and he grabbed six rebounds. The Atlantic 10 has since named Collins the A-10 Player of the Week.

The Billikens are now 9-4 and Richmond is 9-6. The Spiders have lost both of their A-10 matchups. They lost to Saint Joseph’s at home 56-83 on Thursday.

La Salle travels to Chaifetz Arena Wednesday. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.