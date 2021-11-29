SLU Men’s Basketball (6-1) meet Boise State (3-3) Tuesday in Idaho

St. Louis Yuri Collins (1) plays against Memphis in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball takes on Boise State in Idaho on Tuesday.

SLU is 6-1 this season. Their only loss was to Memphis, 90-74, in Tennessee on November 16. They are currently ranked first in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The Billikens are undefeated at home, and they are 2-1 on the road.

Boise is 3-3 this season and is currently ranked 9th in the Mountain West Conference. They are 1-1 at home and 2-2 on the road. The Broncos played the Billiken’s Atlantic 10 opponent St. Bonaventure on November 18 and lost 61-67. The last time SLU played the Bonnies was in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Men’s Basketball Championship. St. Bonaventure won 71-53. The Bonnies went on to earn the Atlantic 10 Title. They lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to LSU 61-76.

Boise’s 2020-21 season came to a close with a second-round loss to Memphis in the National Invitation Tournament. They finished the year 19-9 overall and 14-6 in conference play.

After losing to St. Bonaventure in the semifinals of the A-10 tournament, SLU’s 2020-21 season ended in a first-round loss to Mississippi State in the National Invitation Tournament. The Billikens finished the year 14-7 and 6-4 in conference play.

SLU and Boise play at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Fans can listen on KMOX 1120 AM or watch on WatchStadium.com.

