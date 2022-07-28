ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis University men’s basketball team is headed to Europe in August ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 10-day trip will take the team to Spain and Italy. They will play at least three games during the trip. They will have 10 days of practice before getting on the plane. Two of which will be open to the public. Those are both at Chaifetz Arena on Sunday, July 31 at 3 p.m. and on Friday, August 5 at 5 p.m.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to take our team to Europe,” SLU head coach Travis Ford said. “It is going to be a great experience for young men – a trip of a lifetime. This trip is going to help us become a better team on the basketball court, but just as important, it is going to be about team-bonding and giving our players a great experience.”

The Billikens will depart for Madrid, Spain on Friday, August 12. They will visit SLU’s Madrid campus and play their first exhibition game. They will then travel to Florence and Rome. The Billikens will play exhibition games in both cities. They are expected to return to St. Louis on Sunday, August 21. The game specifics have not yet been released.

The NCAA allows a program to take a foreign trip once every four years. The Billikens last took a foreign trip to The Bahamas prior to the 2015-16 season.

Last year’s team finished 23-12 overall and 12-6 in the A-10. Gibson Jimerson, who led the team in scoring last season, and Yuri Collins, the 2021-22 assists leader, are among five players back for the Billikens. Also returning to the fold is 2020-21 leading scorer Javonte Perkins, who missed all of last season with an injury.