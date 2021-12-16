SLU Volleyball player signs professional contract in Austria

ST. LOUIS – SLU Volleyball player Maya Taylor is turning pro.

The senior Billiken signed a professional contract with a professional club in Styria, Austria called UVC Holding Graz.

She graduated from SLU at the end of the 2021 fall semester with a degree in leadership and

She moves to Austria on January 2. She will join UVC Holding Graz in the middle of their season. Professional volleyball seasons go from August/September to April/May. Playoffs for the Austrian Cup begin in February.

“I think I have been thinking about this since about fifth grade, you know,” Taylor said. “Once we’re all athletes, we’re like, ‘oh we want to go pro’ and this and that, and just to have that be a reality, I don’t think it’s even fully sunk in yet. But I think it will once I get there and have to start speaking German.”

Taylor ended her Billiken career ranked third in all-time kills with 1,844, fifth in total points with 2,023, seventh in kills per set 3.83, and eighth in points per set with 4.21.