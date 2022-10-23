ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis University Women’s Soccer team completed it’s regular season with a perfect 10-0 record in conference play, earning a school-record 15th straight win in the process.

The Billikens finished the regular season with an impressive overall record of 17-1.

On Senior Day, SLU defeated St. Joseph’s 4-0, featuring goals from Anna Lawler, Caroline Kelly, Emily Gaebe, and Emily Groark.

The Billikens will host a quarterfinal matchup against Loyola Chicago on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Hermann Stadium to begin their Atlantic 10 tournament campaign.