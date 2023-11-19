UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Saint Louis University Women’s soccer team’s historic run has come to an end.

The Billikens lost a heartbreaker to Penn State, 4-3 in overtime. SLU had trailed by two goals in the first half before coming all the way back to take the lead in the second half. Penn State scored late in regulation before adding the winning goal during the extra session.

Hannah Larson scored twice for Saint Louis. The other goal was scored by Emily Gaebe. Kaitlyn MacBean had two goals for Penn State in the first half. Mieke Schiemann netted the tying goal late in regulation and Payton Linnehan scored what turned out to be the winner in overtime.

The Billikens’ historic season ends 19-3-2 record.