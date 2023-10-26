ST. LOUIS – From St. Louis, to Columbia, Missouri, to Austin, Texas, the college football world was paying attention to a big announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Ryan Wingo, a talented wide receiver for the St. Louis University High School Jr. Billikens, made his college choice. There was hope that Wingo would stay in-state and join the Missouri Tigers. On Wednesday, he committed to the Texas Longhorns.

Mizzou and Texas were long believed to be the top choices for Wingo leading up to his decision. A consensus five-star recruit, Wingo says it was an agonizing decision, and he was leaning toward Texas before Mizzou’s recent success.

“Picking [Texas] over a home state school that’s on the rise, it’s pretty tough,” said Wingo. “Mizzou’s season for sure had me rethinking, especially with how good they’re playing. They had a big push for sure.

Wingo is believed to be one of the top recruits to come out of Missouri in several years.

“He can do anything on a football field,” said SLUH football coach Adam Cruz. “He is one of the fastest players I’ve ever seen. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands.”

Family members, classmates and coaches packed the SLUH gymnasium on Wednesday in anticipation of the announcement.