ST. LOUIS — The National Invitation Tournament tips off at 7 p.m. at Chaffetz Arena in St. Louis Wednesday night when the St. Louis Billikens host the Northern Iowa Panthers of the Missouri Valley Conference.

In the coming months, we could learn if more NIT basketball is heading for St. Louis, as the St. Louis Sports Commission has submitted bids to bring the 2023 and 2024 semifinals and championship to the city.

“St. Louis is a great basketball city as we see with the Missouri Valley Conference that comes each and every year, and we’re excited to be in the mix,” St. Louis Sports Commission Vice President Chris Roseman said.

Roseman said Chaffetz and Enterprise Center would be the two host venues. He said more post-season basketball would be great for fans and the local economy.

“You’re filling hotel rooms, you’re filling restaurants, you’re filling the venues and you’re renting cars. All those great things, all the attractions,” Roseman said.

The attractions in St. Louis City are growing. Roseman said he hopes to have a final decision from the NCAA in the coming months.

“Keep in mind St. Louis is evolving. We’ve got union station and the aquarium you’ve got the MLS stadium coming online we’ve got so many great things to talk about. St. Louis offers a great footprint,” he said.

