St. Louis standouts in Week One of the NCAA college football season

9/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Miami
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1)
Photo by Crimson Tide Photos

The first full week of the 2021 college football season wraps up Monday night, and a number of St. Louis-area high school alums stood out.

  • QB Aqeel Glass (Lutheran North/Alabama A&M): QB Aqeel Glass went 28-49 for 426 yards and 5 total touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over SC State.
  • WR Jameson Williams (Cardinal Ritter/Alabama): In his first game for the Crimson Tide after transferring from Ohio State, Williams had four catches for 126 yards and a 94-yard touchdown against Miami, FL..
  • WR Isaiah Williams (Trinity/Illinois): In his second game after being converted to wide receiver, led the Illini with 8 catches for 101 yards against UTSA.
  • DB Antonio Johnson (East St. Louis/Texas A&M): Led the Aggies with 6 tackles in A&M’s win over Kent State.
  • RB Kyren Williams (Vianney/Notre Dame): 129 total yards and 1 TD in the Fighting Irish OT win against Florida State.

An honorable mention goes to RB Tyler Purdy (MICDS/Holy Cross), who had a touchdown that helped seal a Saturday upset of UCONN.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

