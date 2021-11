FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – On Friday Mizzou will take Arkansas. The Razorbacks are two-touchdown favorites, but the Tigers have been on a roll in this series.

The last time Mizzou lost this matchup was in 2015. Gary Pinkel was still the head coach then. So it’s a five-game winning streak over the hogs.

Mizzou is 6-5 overall and Arkansas is 7-4 overall. Both teams are 3-4 in the SEC.

The game starts at 2:30 and will be broadcast on CBS.