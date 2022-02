ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis mom’s story is gaining attention across the nation after her son was sent to the emergency room for a very rare condition.

Sara Ward said her son had what’s called “hair tourniquet syndrome.” It’s rare, very hard to detect, and could happen to anyone.

Ward is a mother of three and knows very well how to take care of her kids. But, one day in January, Ward saw something she’s never seen on her 5-month-old son, Logan.